OPEN FOR BUSINESS

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

With support from the Copperas Cove, Killeen, and Harker Heights chambers of commerce, Metroplex Hospital introduced its expanded and renovated Heart and Vascular Center to the community on Thursday.

The $4.5 million project added space and equipment to the existing facility, and locals had the chance to see firsthand all the new features of the space.

Equipment like the Siemens Artis Q machine, GE MACLAB Hemodynamic monitoring system, Intra-aortic Balloon Pump and Artic Sun Hypothermia cooling system will allow the Metroplex team to perform procedures such as angioplasty and stenting for heart blockages and treatment of heart attacks, radiofrequency ablation for cardiac arrhythmias, placement of pacemakers, and more.