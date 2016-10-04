Home
CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - Carlyle Walton, president and CEO of Metroplex Health System, says a few words at the ribbon cutting and open house for Metroplex’s newly renovated and expanded heart and vascular center on Thursday.CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - Using scissors from the Copperas Cove, Killeen, and Harker Heights chambers of commerce, Metroplex Hospital physicians cut the ribbon for the hospital’s newly expanded and renovated heart and vascular center on Thursday.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Tue, 2016-10-04 05:00 News Staff
Metroplex cuts ribbon on Heart & Vascular Center
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
With support from the Copperas Cove, Killeen, and Harker Heights chambers of commerce, Metroplex Hospital introduced its expanded and renovated Heart and Vascular Center to the community on Thursday.
 
The $4.5 million project added space and equipment to the existing facility, and locals had the chance to see firsthand all the new features of the space.
 
Equipment like the Siemens Artis Q machine, GE MACLAB Hemodynamic monitoring system, Intra-aortic Balloon Pump and Artic Sun Hypothermia cooling system will allow the Metroplex team to perform procedures such as angioplasty and stenting for heart blockages and treatment of heart attacks, radiofrequency ablation for cardiac arrhythmias, placement of pacemakers, and more.
 

