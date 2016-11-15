Noon Exchange Club to host Feast of Sharing

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Noon Exchange Club is gearing up for the 19th annual Feast of Sharing to be held Thursday evening at the Copperas Cove Civic Center from 6-8 p.m.

The club has a full staff of volunteers prepared to serve the free Thanksgiving meal for the entire community.

Free tickets are available throughout the city at places like the Copperas Cove Senior Center located at 1012 North Dr., the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce office at 204 E. Robertson Ave., Cove House Emergency Homeless Shelter at 108 E. Halstead Ave., Clear Creek Meadows Apartments office at 1202 S. F.M. 116, the Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove located at 1002 Veterans Ave., Exchange Sunshine Apartments located at 1103 Leonhard St., and My Brother’s House Food Pantry, located at Holy Family Catholic Church.