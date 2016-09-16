Nonprofits joining forces to raise funds, awareness

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Last spring, Stacy Eller with Double E Rescue Ranch held a Pawzapalooza at Ogletree Gap Park to benefit her small dog rescue, which saves small dogs from kill shelters and gives them a chance to find new forever homes.

On Sept. 24, another Pawzapalooza will take place at the park from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., also to benefit her rescue. This year, another nonprofit has teamed up with Double E—Pink Warrior Angels.

Vendors are still being accepted for the event, along with other animal rescue groups being welcome to participate. For vendor information, email pawzapaloozarocks@gmail.com

In addition to having a costume contest for dogs, animal rescue groups on site with dogs available for adoption, there will be activities for both dogs and their owners. The Pink Warrior Angels will be on hand as well to help raise funds for that nonprofit, which gives support and aid to breast cancer patients.

The event will feature vendors, food, entertainment, puppy paw prints and pictures with pets, along with dog demonstrations. There will also be a silent auction from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

VIP goody bags will be given out to the first 100 attendees.

Registration for the costume contest is from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., with a $5 donation requested to enter. The contest will kick off at 2 p.m. with five categories awarded to include: Best Pet/Owner Pair, Prettiest in Pink, Most Macho Boy, Most Original and Funniest.