New Year’s Eve events in Copperas Cove

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Covites looking to ring in the New Year have several parties to consider when making plans for New Year’s Eve.

Unwind! Texas Style

Ring in the new year starting Saturday at 7 p.m. at Unwind! Texas Style, located at 175 W. Bus. 190 Suite 4. Reservations are required for the $40 per person tickets, which includes one glass of Unwind!’s exclusive house wine or anything on tap, a gourmet buffet, a glass of sparkly to toast the New Year, followed by mimosas and breakfast treats after ringing in the new year. Live entertainment will be provided by David Goode Jr. Additional glasses and bottles available for purchase throughout the evening. Call or stop by to make a reservation, 254-449-2007 or 254-238-7183.

Holy Family Catholic Church

Holy Family Catholic Church located at 1001 Georgetown Rd. is having a New Year’s Eve party with live music performed by One Fine Burrito, an area band which plays classic rock and more. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and must be purchased in advance at the parish office. In addition to live music, the evening features an appetizer buffet, along with setups and champagne at midnight. For more information, call the church at (254) 547-3735 or stop by the office.

Olan Forest Smith VFW Post 8577

The Olan Forest Smith VFW Post 8577, located at 1506 Veterans Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the post tomorrow night, and for an admission of $5, party-goers will get champagne and party favors. At this event, Greg Showman and The Back Creek Band will take the stage at 8 p.m. The band plays country and Southern rock throughout the Centex area. Tickets will be available at the door, and breakfast will also be available that evening. For more information about that event, call (254) 547-3973.

Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393

Just south of Cove, the Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393 will host the band Rare Dog for New Year’s Eve, with the band taking the stage at 8 p.m. The post is located at 424 CR 4931, off F.M. 2657. For more information, call the post at (254) 547-3393.