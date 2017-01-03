NEW CHIEF IN TOWN

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Every seat was filled and people stood along the walls of the community room of the Copperas Cove Police Department on Thursday morning when Eddie Wilson was sworn in as chief of police.

Wilson had served as interim chief since April 2016 and joined the CCPD in 1989.

Lt. Bryan Wyers served as the emcee for the ceremony, which included an invocation by Pastor Russ Cochran of Refuge Ministries, along with comments from both Jeff Davis, the city’s director of human resources, and city manager Andrea Gardner.