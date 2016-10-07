NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
Fri, 2016-10-07 05:00 News Staff
Block parties bring Cove residents together for National Night Out
By DAVID J. HARDIN
Cove Leader-Press
Food, fun and friendship filled the air in Copperas Cove Tuesday night as residents came together for the National Night out block parties.
“National Night Out is a chance for neighborhoods to get to know one another, and that is why they like having these block parties,” said Sergeant Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department. “It helps by the fact that people then know who lives within the neighborhood and if someone sees someone or something that does not belong, then they can notify each other as well as the police department.”
Eleanor Matos was one of the organizers for this year’s block party on Kim Avenue. She said she has been involved with National Night out block parties for 10 years, and she and many of her neighbors in the area have lived there just as long and have attended the block party each year.
“It is important for neighbors to have the chance to get to know one another, and know where each other live so that if someone sees something or someone suspicious they can call them and the police right away,” Matos said.
Veronica and Mike Starkey and their daughter, Skylar, enjoyed themselves at the party on Kim Avenue.
“It is important for neighbors to get to know each other so that their neighborhood remains a safe place to live.” They also took advantage foods at the party such as German sausages, pretzels, and fruit salad.
Marty Smith has hosted a block party on White Mesa Circle for the past four years. She said she enjoys participating in the event each year because it is important for everyone in the neighborhood to get to know one another, so that they can help each other keep the neighborhood safe.
Smith said she has all of the neighbors sign a sheet when they attend the block party, and on that sheet residents provide their name, phone number, address, and email so that in the event something happens they can be notified right away. This year she said about 52 people came to the party and enjoyed the many foods that were brought by all of the residents.
The block party on Vernon Avenue had by far the biggest turnout of all of the Cove parties as many neighborhood residents came together for food and drinks, and most importantly the chance to get to know each other, which is main goal of National Night Out.
The party had many kids playing basketball in the street while a DJ played music.
The Copperas Cove Police Department as well as members of the Law Enforcement Explorer Program visited with all five block parties held Tuesday night.
Other locations holding block parties were at Robertson Avenue Baptist Church and at Brookview Drive in Copperas Cove. The Copperas Cove Fire Department was also on hand and paid visits to block parties.
The next National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
This is the 19th year residents have participated in the event. The first National Night out took place in August of 1984. National Night Out was developed as a crime prevention program that emphasizes building a partnership between the police and the community, and making neighborhoods safer.