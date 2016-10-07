By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

Food, fun and friendship filled the air in Copperas Cove Tuesday night as residents came together for the National Night out block parties.

“National Night Out is a chance for neighborhoods to get to know one another, and that is why they like having these block parties,” said Sergeant Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department. “It helps by the fact that people then know who lives within the neighborhood and if someone sees someone or something that does not belong, then they can notify each other as well as the police department.”

Eleanor Matos was one of the organizers for this year’s block party on Kim Avenue. She said she has been involved with National Night out block parties for 10 years, and she and many of her neighbors in the area have lived there just as long and have attended the block party each year.

“It is important for neighbors to have the chance to get to know one another, and know where each other live so that if someone sees something or someone suspicious they can call them and the police right away,” Matos said.

Veronica and Mike Starkey and their daughter, Skylar, enjoyed themselves at the party on Kim Avenue.