NATIONAL BANKS OF CENTRAL TEXAS BECOMES NATIONAL UNITED

GATESVILLE­ – The National Banks of Central Texas has changed its name to National United, effective Friday. The historic bank was first chartered in 1889, making it one of the state's oldest bank charters. The bank's name, along with a new look for the brand, are the only changes, and customers will see business as usual at the bank's seven locations in Central Texas, according to Eugene Worthington, President and CEO of National United.

"Over the last century, National United has continuously evolved to meet the changing need of our community and customers, and this is the next step" said Mr. Worthington. "Banking research tells us that customers want a reliable and trusted bank experience that is also quick and convenient. Our new name, along with our refreshed brand and a new, expanded website, reflect a banking experience that's also streamlined and simplified."

New signs will go up reflecting the name change at all bank locations, and the bank will announce the new name and showcase its new look with a series of newspaper ads and television commercials in Central Texas. A central theme will be "Brand New Name, Same Friendly Faces."

National United will maintain its existing ownership, management and board, and bank clients can expect a seamless transition to the new name and brand, according to Worthington. "Our clients can count on having the same relationships they've always had with us," said Worthington.

The bank's August 1889 charter makes it the ninth oldest in Texas. The bank's rich history began when it opened its first location in Gatesville to serve the state's settlers who were arriving to Texas by railroad and ox wagon teams. Today the bank has locations in Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Hewitt, Kempner, Killeen, Lampasas and Waco.

The new website is: https://www.nationalunited.com/