By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Three Copperas Cove students were recognized for their mural designs which were selected as winners in the Five Hills Art Guild’s Art in the Park mural contest. In the spring of 2016, the guild and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department began to discuss art as it relates to the city’s parks.

“I reached out to the Five Hills Art Guild about working within our service provider agreement, trying to get some SMEs with art to get the service providers off the ground with art classes,” said Parks & Recreation director Joe Brown. “In some of those conversations with Robert (Weidinger II), he said, ‘I have another ideas I’d like to throw at you, which is Art in the Park.’ He has a real passion for that and he came up with the idea for painting all sides of Fester’s House, which I think is a great idea

At this stage, we’d like to recognize the Five Hills Art Guild’s efforts thus far. We are currently still working on raising money so we can bring this thing to life this fiscal year.”

Brown said that each exterior wall will be painted with a mural of a different them, with the interior to be painted a neutral color.