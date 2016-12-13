Morning Exchange treats seniors to holiday meal

By BRITTANY FHOLER

The Morning Exchange Club of Copperas Cove held its annual Christmas Senior Dinner Sunday afternoon at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

The doors opened at noon and by 1 p.m., seniors were eating ham, turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, yams and rolls catered by Lil Tex Restaurant. The cake was donated by H-E-B while the coffee was donated by Starbucks. Each table had placemats decorated by students from one of the elementary schools in Cove and a centerpiece of poinsettias donated by Wal-Mart that would be given away as door prizes later.

The dinner, which was free to the public, has been held annually for at least 20 years, according to Morning Exchange Club member Nicole Vess. The purpose of the dinner is to serve the community, especially the seniors, Vess said.