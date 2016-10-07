Michele’s Floral seeking buyer for store

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Michele’s Floral & Gifts has been a fixture in the Copperas Cove business community for more than 25 years, and recently Michele McGuire, the store’s owner, announced that she’s seeking a buyer for her business.

Since April 2014, McGuire has battled chronic pancreatitis which has resulted in numerous hospital stays, surgeries, tests and treatments, with McGuire now being at the point she can no longer have what she calls a “hands-on approach” she believes a small business owner should have.

“After much consideration, we realized that it was time to move into a new chapter of my life and allow another entrepreneur to take the reins, so to speak,” McGuire said.

She has high hopes that someone will come forward and continue to operate the business with the same vision she has had over the years.

“I’m hoping that the new buyer is someone who will uphold the same level of customer service and quality that the shop is known for. There aren’t any stipulations in our quest to find a buyer for the shop, just prayers that they will recognize the impact that Michele’s Floral has had in the community and will continue the goodwill that I have spent many years cultivating.”

McGuire’s store is an active member of the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, has participated in Small Business Saturday, welcoming other businesses under its roof for the day, and also participated in Lonely Bouquet Day, a day for randomly dropping off bouquets in places for someone to find.

She purchased the shop in 1989, which had been Bobby’s Floral, a shop which had existed in Copperas Cove since the late 1960’s. At that time there were actually eight flower shops in the community, McGuire said.