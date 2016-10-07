Michele’s Floral seeking buyer for store
Fri, 2016-10-07 05:00 News Staff
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
Michele’s Floral & Gifts has been a fixture in the Copperas Cove business community for more than 25 years, and recently Michele McGuire, the store’s owner, announced that she’s seeking a buyer for her business.
Since April 2014, McGuire has battled chronic pancreatitis which has resulted in numerous hospital stays, surgeries, tests and treatments, with McGuire now being at the point she can no longer have what she calls a “hands-on approach” she believes a small business owner should have.
“After much consideration, we realized that it was time to move into a new chapter of my life and allow another entrepreneur to take the reins, so to speak,” McGuire said.
She has high hopes that someone will come forward and continue to operate the business with the same vision she has had over the years.
“I’m hoping that the new buyer is someone who will uphold the same level of customer service and quality that the shop is known for. There aren’t any stipulations in our quest to find a buyer for the shop, just prayers that they will recognize the impact that Michele’s Floral has had in the community and will continue the goodwill that I have spent many years cultivating.”
McGuire’s store is an active member of the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, has participated in Small Business Saturday, welcoming other businesses under its roof for the day, and also participated in Lonely Bouquet Day, a day for randomly dropping off bouquets in places for someone to find.
She purchased the shop in 1989, which had been Bobby’s Floral, a shop which had existed in Copperas Cove since the late 1960’s. At that time there were actually eight flower shops in the community, McGuire said.
Over the years, Michele’s has faced obstacles, with McGuire noting about five years ago that things were starting to change for the small family-owned, brick-and-mortar type businesses while online and larger chain stores began to infringe on small family businesses.
“That’s when I realized the need to find new and creative ways to allow our business to thrive,” McGuire said. “I have always believed that quality product and excellent customer service is what our customers not only deserved but also what would make the flower shop excel.”
McGuire said she’s raised all three of her boys while running the shop, and for her, the high point of the more than 25 years she’s owned the store is seeing the difference that one small business can make in a community and she feels honored to be a part of it.
“One of my biggest joys has been being able to bless others through the shop,” McGuire added. “I loved creating the concept of delivering ‘orphans’ (small fresh flower bouquets) randomly throughout Copperas Cove on a daily basis. I also delighted in participating in The Lonely Bouquet project, Flowers For Strangers, and Petal It Forward. I have always supported any request for donations, with my heart leaning towards our schools, our military families and our churches.”
McGuire has nothing but thanks for the loyalty from customers and her employees, especially during the past two years as she has dealt with her health issues.
“I want everyone to know how grateful I am to all that have supported the shop, myself, and my family as we moved through many transitions over the years,” she said. “The shop would never have survived if not for the loyalty and love from not only our customers and employees, but extended to every part of the community.”
McGuire stressed the fact that Michele’s isn’t closing, but at this point she is not longer able to work or drive, so she is preparing to give someone else an opportunity to start a new chapter of their life with the shop.
“My heart tells me that there is some entrepreneur out there who would love the chance to pick up the reins and continue not only operating the shop, but being a vital part of our community as well,” she said.
Michele’s has won more than 120 awards and has been an FTD member since the beginning, and more recently has joined with The Flower Shop Network.
The business listing for Michele’s Floral & Gifts can be found at https://mergernetwork.com/for-sale/profitable-established-floral-and-gif... and for more information, call 254-681-3955 or 254-630-8255.