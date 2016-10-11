Martin Walker students prevent bullying through puppetry, positive messages

Special to Leader-Press

In an effort to prevent bullying, Martin Walker Elementary gifted and talented students have gone behind the masks to present the message to be positive, build good character and increase self-esteem.

Every GT student designed a positive puppet and corresponding mask. The characters are brought to life in student-written plays. Their scripts teach positive lessons such as believe in yourself, never give up, be confident and many others, teacher Lorraine Pesce said.

“ My students have worked extremely hard on designing their puppets, coordinating masks, writing scripts and designing scenery,” Pesce said. “It has been a huge character building lesson teaching students how to take on different roles and compromise on ideas.”

Students practiced their original plays before performing for other classes. Second grade GT students Malaia Joseph, Gracelynn Newton and Teagan Gerhardt wrote a play about responsible friends who are three animals. One animal forgets to return a necklace that she borrowed from another animal friend.

“ Our play teaches others to be positive because you should forgive someone if you forget to give something back,” Joseph said. “Just be a good friend and return it the next time you see them.”

Fourth Grade GT students’, Allison Crawley, Kameren Jones and Isabel Blake, play is about three animals at school. One has glasses and wants some reassurance that they look nice on him.

“ Our play teaches self-confidence that you should not listen to what others say about you,” Crawley said. “Just believe in yourself.”

Positive mindset is the goal and students also created a display of their positive attitudes in the school’s hallways to inspire other students on campus. Their posters show the bumpy road to success, but also signs of encouragement for their peers.

“ In life, we all have many emotions on our daily path,” Pesce said. “Students painted representations of their feelings and combined them into a collage of moods. They hope their exhibits will reassure other students to maybe say, ‘I feel that way too.’ giving them sense of acceptance.”