Margaret Litchfield found guilty of murder

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

On Friday at the 52nd district court in Gatesville, a jury found Margaret Litchfield guilty of murdering her husband Raymond “Red” Litchfield back in 1999.

The jury, made up of seven women and five men, went into deliberation just before noon and did not return a verdict until after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Before the jury deliberated, they heard arguments and closing statements from both the state and the defense attorneys. The day before, Thursday, they heard from the State’s last witness and from the defense’s first two witnesses.