Home
CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - On Thursday, the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen was the setting of a visit from Santa Claus along with a gift distribution to local children in need. More than 60 children were given gifts this year via the gift drive headed up by soup kitchen director, Patrick Richardson.

LOOK WHO STOPPED

Tue, 2016-12-27 05:00 News Staff
Santa pays visit to Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
Santa Claus visited the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen last Thursday afternoon and found a much larger crowd than he did a year ago just days before Christmas.
 
More than 60 children lined up to receive their gifts, both to their delight and to the delight of the soup kitchen’s director, Patrick Richardson.
 
Members of the 2016 Rabbit Fest pageant royalty were on hand to help distribute the gifts, each tagged with a child’s name.
 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/

Copperas Cove Leader Press

2210 U.S. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Phone:(254) 547-4207

 