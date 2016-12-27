LOOK WHO STOPPED

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Santa Claus visited the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen last Thursday afternoon and found a much larger crowd than he did a year ago just days before Christmas.

More than 60 children lined up to receive their gifts, both to their delight and to the delight of the soup kitchen’s director, Patrick Richardson.

Members of the 2016 Rabbit Fest pageant royalty were on hand to help distribute the gifts, each tagged with a child’s name.