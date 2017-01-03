Locals “adopt” nursing home residents for Christmas
Tue, 2017-01-03 05:00 News Staff
By PAMELA GRANT
Cove Leader-Press
Christmas was in the air when residents of Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation celebrated the season alongside family members, friends, and staff on Dec. 23.
The nursing home went all out on this year’s celebration which featured Santa, gifts, and plenty of food. Residents and family members piled their plates high with ham, turkey, green beans, macaroni, fruits and vegetables, cookies, cakes, and more. They took turns posing for pictures with Santa and unwrapping presents.
“It’s fantastic!” said Wanda Harrell, a resident. “I don’t remember it being this big!”
