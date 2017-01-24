Local veteran is belle of the Texas State Society Inaugural Ball

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

When Joann Courtland answered the phone last Wednesday morning, she had no idea that by the time Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday morning, she would be flying home to Texas after a whirlwind trip that included her being a special guest at the Texas State Society Black Tie and Boots Inaugural Ball, in Washington D.C..

Courtland, the founder and director of Copperas Cove-based Operation Stand Down Central Texas, said she received a call Wednesday morning from Congressman Roger Williams’ aide, saying Williams wanted to recognize Operation Stand Down and invited her to attend the ball, traditionally held the night before each Presidential inauguration.

She then consulted with her mother, Trudy Bolton, who also runs the nonprofit with her, and made arrangements for the trip out of town—along with a quick stop to pick up a dress on her way home from work Wednesday evening, because she didn’t have anything to wear to the ball.