Local shops open doors for Small Business Saturday

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

Local Businesses opened their doors last Saturday for Small Business Saturday, a day when Copperas Cove residents are encouraged to buy from local entrepreneurs and “Shop Local”.

This is 6th year of the event started by the American Express Company in 2010.

The day began at Candy Outfitters, a local business celebrating the start of its 3rd year in business. The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation and the Chamber of Commerce of Copperas Cove sponsored Small Business Saturday and rounded up more than 40 local businesses to participate.