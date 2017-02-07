Local AARP providing free tax assistance at Library

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Regardless of age or income status, those who would like free tax preparation can do so every Wednesday during the filing season.

The AARP’s Central Texas district of Temple, Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Lampasas, Burnet and Marble Falls has been helping with tax preparation for more than 20 years.

IRS-certified tax aides will the library Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., assisting locals with tax preparation assistance on a first-come, first-served basis.

