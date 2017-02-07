Home
File Photo - An IRS-certified tax aide with AARP helps a client last year with their taxes at the Copperas Cove Public Library. The AARP volunteers returned this year to help residents with tax filing each Wednesday between now and the April 18.

Local AARP providing free tax assistance at Library

Tue, 2017-02-07 05:00 News Staff

By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press

Regardless of age or income status, those who would like free tax preparation can do so every Wednesday during the filing season.

The AARP’s Central Texas district of Temple, Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Lampasas, Burnet and Marble Falls has been helping with tax preparation for more than 20 years.

IRS-certified tax aides will the library Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., assisting locals with tax preparation assistance on a first-come, first-served basis.

