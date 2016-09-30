Litchfield trial set to begin Monday in 52nd district court

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

A trial is set to begin on Monday for the 1999 murder of Raymond “Red” Litchfield of Copperas Cove.

The case had been a cold case until reopened by Coryell County district attorney Dusty Boyd in January 2014.

Margaret Litchfield, the victim’s widow, was arrested in April 2015 and booked into the Coryell County jail for the murder. She was later released on bond.

The trial has had several continuances requested by both the prosecution and the defense which were granted by 52nd district court judge Trent Farrell. The last trial date had been set for June 6.

On Jan. 29, 1999, Litchfield was found dead in his home on Lawson Lane with gunshot wounds from a. .22-caliber weapon. His wife had left early that morning to clean houses and came home about 2:30 in the afternoon, when she fiscovered his body.

The coroner put the time of death between 4:00 and 8 a.m.

Litchfield was known to keep a .22-caliber hand gun next to his wallet on his bedside table. The only thing missing from the home was the gun. His wallet was left full of cash.

After the case was reopened, Boyd put out a call in March 2015 to the public for assistance in identifying a man found in several photographs at the Litchfield home, and that individual came forward and cooperated with the investigation. His identity and connection to the case have not been revealed as of yet. Margaret Litchfield was subsequently arrested after that investigation.