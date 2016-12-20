LIBRARY PARTY

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Public Library held its annual Family Christmas Party Wednesday evening in the library’s meeting room, with crafts and cookies and wassail plus a visit from Santa Claus.

The party, which lasted from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., attracted several dozen parents and their children. The cookies, which varied from sugar cookies to peanut butter cookies, were completely gone less than an hour after the party started, but the wassail was replenished throughout the two-hour period.

The idea for a family Christmas party came about during a conversation between library director Kevin Marsh and library assistant Martha Dye, Marsh said. This year marked the third year they’ve been holding a Christmas party, he said.