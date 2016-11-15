Kent faced scrutiny, corrective action as Chief

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Nolanville chief of police and longtime Covite Gary Kent has been subject to corrective actions not once, but twice during 2016 by Nolanville city manager Kara Escajeda.

This is according to two memos from Escajeda, one written to that city’s mayor, David Escobar, the other as a memo to Kent himself, copies of which were given to the Cove Leader-Press, with the second memo including the resignation letter of a female officer.

January memo addressed seven allegations

The corrective actions were the result of two female former employees of the police department filing complaints with Escajeda, with an administrative assistant in the department, alleging Kent fell short in his duties as chief of police and made inappropriate remarks. The second employee, a female officer, alleged Kent violated department and TECOLE training policies, and also crossed the line into sexual harassment.