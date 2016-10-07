Jurors hear testimony in Litchfield murder trial

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

After a longer than normal jury selection, the trial for the 1999 murder of Raymond “Red” Litchfield began Tuesday afternoon in the 52nd district court in Gatesville.

Litchfield was found by his wife, Margaret, dead in their home on January 29, 1999 from gunshot wounds from a .22-caliber weapon, believed to be his own. Time of death was estimated to be between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Margaret Litchfield was arrested in April 2015 and charged with her husband’s murder. She pled not guilty at the beginning of Tuesday’s trial prior to opening statements. The defense opted to reserve their opening statements while Coryell County district attorney Dusty Boyd started by explaining to the jurors what the purpose of an opening statement was: to start the jury on the path to follow the evidence and witness testimony and arrive at the proper verdict. Boyd referred to it as a “road map”.

In this trial, there will be over 30 witnesses compartmentalized into at least four sections: law enforcement; medical and forensic; financial; and family and friends of the Litchfield’s, Boyd said.

Boyd listed the names of several witnesses and what purpose their testimony would serve, including those who were involved in the case in 1999 as well as those who became involved when the cold case was reopened.

Boyd told the jurors to pay close attention to the various details and advised that when all the testimony and evidence is put together, it would prove Margaret Litchfield killed her husband.

The first piece of evidence admitted was a recording of the 9-1-1 call made by Margaret after she found her husband. In the call, she is heard saying that her husband is on the floor and that blood is everywhere, as well as saying that he is “cold. So very cold.” She also says “What do I do?”

The first witness called by the district attorney was Officer Steve Sheldon, of the Lampasas Police Department. Sheldon was one of the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded to the 9-1-1 call at 757 Lawson Lane. Sheldon said he remembered that Raymond Litchfield was found in the kitchen laying in front of the refrigerator, nude, with blood on him or around him.

After Sheldon’s testimony, the court recessed early for the day, starting again at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.