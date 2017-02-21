Inaugural Chief Molnes Golf tournament set

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The city will host the inaugural Chief Tim Molnes Scholarship Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. March 18 at the Hills of Cove Golf Course, 1408 Golf Course Rd.

“The intent is to hold an annual tournament in his name to raise monies for two things that he was very passionate about, the Copperas Cove Law Enforcement Explorers Program and recently graduating high school seniors from Cove high school,” said parks and recreation director, Joe Brown.

Lunch is included in the $100 per player registration fee, and the day of the tournament will also feature live music by Will Janke onstage in the parking lot, performances during awards and lunch. Each player will receive an Odyssey White Hot putter.

