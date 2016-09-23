Hundreds of bicyclists converging on Cove this weekend

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Competitive bicyclists from Central Texas and beyond will gather on the range areas of Fort Hood for the Fort Hood Challenge VIII, to be held Saturday and Sunday.

Locals should expect to see a bit more traffic up and down F.M. 116 over the weekend, with competitors traveling to Elijah Road off F.M. 116 to access the range roads of Fort Hood, where the event will take place.

The event has 33-, 66- and 99-mile routes which bicyclists will complete and compete to win prize purses that can be as much as $1,500, which will go to the winner of the Chris Hipp Memorial Championship, a 99-mile road race.

Kids as young as 9 years old will be riding on Sunday in four 20K events, which are tailored for kids up to 14 years old.

The races will be held rain or shine, but event director Andy Hollinger has his eye on the rainy forecast. “That could be a challenge, but we’ll make the best of it,” Hollinger said.

The Fort Hood Challenge is held to honor and recognize those who have served in the military and also gives back locally. Part of the race proceeds are donated to area military-related charities, such as Project Homefront. Last year, the event garnered more than $12,000 it was able to donate.

Hollinger is anticipating as many as 850 registrants by today, with around 600-650 registered as of Wednesday morning, and additional eleventh-hour registrants to come.

“The real test will be how full the hotels are,” Hollinger said.