Hundreds of bicyclists converging on Cove this weekend
Fri, 2016-09-23 05:00 News Staff
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
Competitive bicyclists from Central Texas and beyond will gather on the range areas of Fort Hood for the Fort Hood Challenge VIII, to be held Saturday and Sunday.
Locals should expect to see a bit more traffic up and down F.M. 116 over the weekend, with competitors traveling to Elijah Road off F.M. 116 to access the range roads of Fort Hood, where the event will take place.
The event has 33-, 66- and 99-mile routes which bicyclists will complete and compete to win prize purses that can be as much as $1,500, which will go to the winner of the Chris Hipp Memorial Championship, a 99-mile road race.
Kids as young as 9 years old will be riding on Sunday in four 20K events, which are tailored for kids up to 14 years old.
The races will be held rain or shine, but event director Andy Hollinger has his eye on the rainy forecast. “That could be a challenge, but we’ll make the best of it,” Hollinger said.
The Fort Hood Challenge is held to honor and recognize those who have served in the military and also gives back locally. Part of the race proceeds are donated to area military-related charities, such as Project Homefront. Last year, the event garnered more than $12,000 it was able to donate.
Hollinger is anticipating as many as 850 registrants by today, with around 600-650 registered as of Wednesday morning, and additional eleventh-hour registrants to come.
“The real test will be how full the hotels are,” Hollinger said.
State Championship jerseys will go to Texas residents with valid annual licenses and will also receive USAC medals.
Any active duty military who’ve registered for the event will get to ride for free. Last year approximately 75 military rode over that weekend, which had more than 900 riders registered.
Not all the timed events are competitive, with one starting time on Saturday an “open” category, just for those who would like to ride the course. Hollinger said the open category isn’t for the casual rider, but the non-racing rider.
The road races, each of which kick off at staggered times throughout the two days, will have as many as 100 riders in a single race.
Comfort Suites in Copperas Cove is the host hotel for the event, with all registrants being encouraged to stay and dine in Copperas Cove over the weekend.
In addition to the Copperas Cove