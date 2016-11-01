By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

Dogs dressed in all sorts of costumes owned the park at the second annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Palooza co-hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department and Junior Miss Rabbit Fest Kaydence Weary on Saturday morning.

Entry to the event was free with a donation of any item to the Copperas Cove Animal shelter. All monetary and material donations from the event will be donated to the shelter. Vendors were also asked to provide a gift basket for the contests in place of a vendor fee.

Copperas Cove’s Parks and Recreation Department opened the pool for the dogs to use. Dog owners paid a $5 fee which would be donated to the shelter as well. Sonic provided tea and hot dogs, Starbucks provided coffee and HEB donated water for the event