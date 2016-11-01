HOWL-O-WEEN
Tue, 2016-11-01 16:12 News Staff
Royalty hold second annual Puppy Palooza
By BRITTANY FHOLER
Cove Leader-Press
Dogs dressed in all sorts of costumes owned the park at the second annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Palooza co-hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department and Junior Miss Rabbit Fest Kaydence Weary on Saturday morning.
Entry to the event was free with a donation of any item to the Copperas Cove Animal shelter. All monetary and material donations from the event will be donated to the shelter. Vendors were also asked to provide a gift basket for the contests in place of a vendor fee.
Copperas Cove’s Parks and Recreation Department opened the pool for the dogs to use. Dog owners paid a $5 fee which would be donated to the shelter as well. Sonic provided tea and hot dogs, Starbucks provided coffee and HEB donated water for the event