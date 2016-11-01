Home
CCLP/BRITTANY FHOLER - The Gibson family and their five corgis interact with a dog dressed as Bill Clinton and his owner who was dressed as Hillary Clinton on the 1-mile route dog walk at the Howl O Ween Puppy Palooza held at Copperas Cove City Park Saturday morning.CCLP/BRITTANY FHOLER - Dogs got to splash around in the pool at the 2nd annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Palooza held at Copperas Cove City Park Saturday morning.

HOWL-O-WEEN

Tue, 2016-11-01 16:12 News Staff
Royalty hold second annual Puppy Palooza
By BRITTANY FHOLER
Cove Leader-Press
 
Dogs dressed in all sorts of costumes owned the park at the second annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Palooza co-hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department and Junior Miss Rabbit Fest Kaydence Weary on Saturday morning.
 
Entry to the event was free with a donation of any item to the Copperas Cove Animal shelter. All monetary and material donations from the event will be donated to the shelter. Vendors were also asked to provide a gift basket for the contests in place of a vendor fee.
 
Copperas Cove’s Parks and Recreation Department opened the pool for the dogs to use. Dog owners paid a $5 fee which would be donated to the shelter as well. Sonic provided tea and hot dogs, Starbucks provided coffee and HEB donated water for the event
 

