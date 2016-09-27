Holy Family holds third annual festival

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

The Holy Family Catholic Church of Copperas Cove held their 3rd annual Fall Fest complete with games, food and a chance to win either a Ford F150 or Ford Mustang on the church grounds Saturday.

The Fall Fest acted as a fundraiser for the church and a way for families to bond and have fun, Father Patrick Ebner said.

Shelley Gamblin and her sister Mary Manyen were in charge of the kids’ games at the Fall Fest. There were about 16 different games, ranging in ages from infants to teenagers, Gamblin said. For each game, players would get a token if they won, or if they got a bean bag through a hole or football through a hole for example. They could then go to the prize booth and trade their token for different prizes, Gamblin said.