HOG HEAVEN

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

The annual Coryell County Youth Fair started this week and opened to the public with the Home Economics items on display Wednesday night at the Gatesville Civic Center.

Students had to bring in their Home Economics projects, which could range from baked goods to canned items to textiles to photography or paintings all the way to furniture, by 10 a.m. Wednesday so judges could begin judging at noon. The Home Economics selection of projects were open to the public for viewing after 5:30 p.m. at the fair’s Country Store, where people could purchase baked good items that had been judged.

The annual Coryell County Youth Fair, held the second week of January, provides an opportunity for Future Farmers of America students and 4-H students to bring their project, either Home Economics or Animals or both, to be judged and then possibly go to sell at auction, according to one of the fair board director Gretchen McWhorter.

McWhorter, who is also on the Copperas Cove Buyer’s Club, has a daughter, Abby, who is in the Copperas Cove FFA and is showing two pigs, Wine Cup and Primrose, this week.

Abby’s two pigs include the granddaughter, Wine Cup, of the first pig she ever showed, Rosie. Both of her pigs were weighed in Wednesday evening and made Market.