HELPING KIDS

Fri, 2016-12-23 05:00 News Staff
ASYMCA holds annual toy drive
By PAMELA GRANT
Cove Leader-Press
The Armed Service YMCA of Copperas Cove made Christmas just a little bit brighter for as many families as they could with their annual toy drive.
Members of the YMCA, Operation Phantom Support, participants from the Zumba toy drive, and more worked together to gather brand new, unopened toys to be distributed to children of all ages. On Tuesday and Wednesday those who could use just a bit of extra help could pick up a toy or two to gift to their child/children for Christmas.
“I think it’s awesome that they do this and help out,” said Shelly Flinchum who came to the toy drive with her daughter to pick up a pair of toys for her grandchildren.
“It’s so nice when people think about other people,” said Christa Flinchum, Shelly Flinchum’s daughter.
Amelia Hinckley, a receptionist at the YMCA, said that she thought it was awesome that they were able to help out with people who might not be able to afford to give their children as much.
Hinckley said there were people lined up at the door Wednesday morning at 6:30 a.m., the facility’s opening time. Still, they ran out of toys to give before noon on Wednesday. They took down names and numbers so that they might be able to get a gift or two for those families at a later date.
Members of the YMCA displayed their generosity this season. Many anonymously gave gifts to be distributed.
One woman came in to the facility after the group had run out of toys on Wednesday. A member of the YMCA was working out and overheard. That member immediately went out to Wal-Mart and soon came back with three bags worth of toys.
“There’s definitely a need, and it’s definitely appreciated…It’s amazing that we’re able to help so many people,” said Doreen Vasseur, who helped make sure that they event happened and ran smoothly. “This time of the year, it’s important to help as many people as possible.”
