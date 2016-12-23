HELPING KIDS

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

The Armed Service YMCA of Copperas Cove made Christmas just a little bit brighter for as many families as they could with their annual toy drive.

Members of the YMCA, Operation Phantom Support, participants from the Zumba toy drive, and more worked together to gather brand new, unopened toys to be distributed to children of all ages. On Tuesday and Wednesday those who could use just a bit of extra help could pick up a toy or two to gift to their child/children for Christmas.

“I think it’s awesome that they do this and help out,” said Shelly Flinchum who came to the toy drive with her daughter to pick up a pair of toys for her grandchildren.

“It’s so nice when people think about other people,” said Christa Flinchum, Shelly Flinchum’s daughter.

Amelia Hinckley, a receptionist at the YMCA, said that she thought it was awesome that they were able to help out with people who might not be able to afford to give their children as much.