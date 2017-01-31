H-E-B Plus! named big business of year

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Members of the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce turned out on Friday night for the chamber’s annual banquet, during which the chamber bade farewell to 2016 board chair, Butch Ronne, along with board members Dr. Karen Harrison and Diana Castillo.

Ronne officially passed the gavel to incoming chair for 2017, board member Tammy Rodriguez.

“I always like to say, leave something better than you found it, and that’s what I’ve hoped to do,” Ronne said. The chamber saw several executive leadership changes in 2016, with former chamber president Betty Price stepping down in March 2016, followed by the coming and going of interim president Joe Newman, followed by the hiring and resignation of president/CEO Sean Corrigan, with Gregory Solomon accepting the president/CEO position in November 2016.