Home
CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - LEFT: HEB Plus! was named the Large Business of the Year by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce at its annual banquet on Friday night. RIGHT: Crawford Bowers Funeral Home was named the Small Business of the Year. J.C. Stubbs was named the Ambassador of the year.

H-E-B Plus! named big business of year

Tue, 2017-01-31 05:00 News Staff
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
Members of the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce turned out on Friday night for the chamber’s annual banquet, during which the chamber bade farewell to 2016 board chair, Butch Ronne, along with board members Dr. Karen Harrison and Diana Castillo.
 
Ronne officially passed the gavel to incoming chair for 2017, board member Tammy Rodriguez.
 
“I always like to say, leave something better than you found it, and that’s what I’ve hoped to do,” Ronne said. The chamber saw several executive leadership changes in 2016, with former chamber president Betty Price stepping down in March 2016, followed by the coming and going of interim president Joe Newman, followed by the hiring and resignation of president/CEO Sean Corrigan, with Gregory Solomon accepting the president/CEO position in November 2016.
 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/

Copperas Cove Leader Press

2210 U.S. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Phone:(254) 547-4207

 