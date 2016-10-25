Home
CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - Mike Blount and Brian Hawkins cut up a tree at the Sunshine Home apartments on Saturday as part of Make A Difference Day.Courtesy Photo - The Copperas Cove High School Excel Club along with the HUTS Excel Club collected more than 1,200 pounds of non-perishable food items and $700 in donations at Wal-Mart on Saturday as part of the two clubs’ Make A Difference Day service project.

Groups participate in Make A Difference Day

Tue, 2016-10-25 05:00 News Staff
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
Members of Copperas Cove’s Noon Exchange Club and the Exchange Club of Copperas Cove joined forces on Saturday morning to take care of some much-needed tree and brush trimming at the Sunshine Home Apartments on Leonhard Street.
 
Each year, the clubs participate in National Make A Difference Day, held the fourth Saturday of October. Last year, the group’s efforts were rained out. This year, the members from both clubs made up for lost time by clearing out vines and trimming tree branches, as well as cutting down dead trees at the edge of the apartment building’s driveway.
 
They all came armed with tree trimmers, chain saws, and thick gloves to aid as they cut out the vines that wound up the tree trunks and into the trees’ branches.
 

