Groups participate in Make A Difference Day

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Members of Copperas Cove’s Noon Exchange Club and the Exchange Club of Copperas Cove joined forces on Saturday morning to take care of some much-needed tree and brush trimming at the Sunshine Home Apartments on Leonhard Street.

Each year, the clubs participate in National Make A Difference Day, held the fourth Saturday of October. Last year, the group’s efforts were rained out. This year, the members from both clubs made up for lost time by clearing out vines and trimming tree branches, as well as cutting down dead trees at the edge of the apartment building’s driveway.

They all came armed with tree trimmers, chain saws, and thick gloves to aid as they cut out the vines that wound up the tree trunks and into the trees’ branches.