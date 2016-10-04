Group holds spaghetti dinner for charity

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove’s Scottish Rite Club offered people the opportunity to enjoy a delicious spaghetti meal and donate towards a good cause at the same time.

Members of the Scottish Rite Club held their annual all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner event for donations on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 595.

All funds raised at this year’s event will be added to any additional funds raised throughout the month and split evenly amongst the Boys & Girls Club and the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen.