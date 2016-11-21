GRANT DISTRIBUTION

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Education Foundation awarded $38,494 to 31 teachers and spent Thursday morning distributing the awards throughout nine different Copperas Cove Independent School District campuses.

Members of the Education Foundation went to House Creek Elementary, D.A.E.P., Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, Martin Walker Elementary, J.L Williams/ Lovett Ledger Elementary, S.C. Lee Junior High, Copperas Cove Junior High, Copperas Cove High School and Clements Parsons Elementary armed with silly string, balloons and cow bells and other noisemakers to surprise the students and teachers with a giant check and a pin as well as a poster the teachers could hang up in the classroom.

Jerry Miracle, who received his award at House Creek, was the recipient of a $2,885 grant for the International Science Olympiad program, which would be devoted to increasing interest in science in pre-K through 5th grade. The grades Pre-K through 2nd Olympiad will be a science fun day while grades 3 – 5 will organize a science club with a district-wide competitive tournament at the end of the school year. The project started last year, Miracle said.