By DAVID J. HARDIN

The weekend’s cold temperatures didn’t deter local residents from coming out to celebrate the grand opening of Pets Supplies Plus in Copperas Cove.

In addition to the Pets & Pizza Party on Saturday, with Domino’s pizza for the humans and pizza-shaped dog treats for the canines, the store offered free use of the dog washing station for pet owners to wash their dogs all weekend long. Bluebonnet Pet Spa – Brandi’s Grooming was also on hand to trim dogs’ nails.

With every purchase, shoppers received a token which they could use to cast their vote for their choice of three local shelters to receive a $1,000 donation.

The three shelters were Forever Homes Rescue out of Kempner, Copperas Cove Animal Shelter, and Killeen Animal Services. By the end of the celebration on Sunday, the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter received the most tokens and won the $1,000 donation. The other two shelters received $250 each.

Shoppers also had the chance to win. With each purchase, they received a scratch-off ticket that would give them $5 to $50 off their next purchase at the store.

According to local resident Linda who was at the opening with Bradshaw, her 177-pound Saint Bernard, “It is great that I do not have to go to Killeen, when I can get all of my pet supplies right here in Cove. I like the fact they carry Earth Bound foods for dogs.”

On Saturday, local resident Cyndee and daughters Tatyana and Ciara brought their dogs Ollie, Lyla, and Piper and gave them baths. Cyndee said she was so excited when she learned that there would be a store in Cove, and that she would not have to go all the way to Killeen or Harker Heights to get pet supplies.

Spike Stoker, owner and franchisee, said he loved the idea of bringing a store to Copperas Cove and had looked at several locations. He ended up with the 10,000-square-foot building that used to house Connell Chevrolet and until a few years ago, Furniture Zone.

In February of 2016, he opened a Pets Supplies Plus store in Stephenville and opened the Copperas Cove store on Dec. 2, 2016.

“The most important part of my business is my customers and providing them with the best in customer service possible, one of my main goals,” Stoker said.

Ronnie Hampton, store manager, said it is awesome to work at the store because everybody has a love for pets.

“It is nice to have a store here so that people do not have to fight the traffic and go all the way to Killeen. We want our customers to always ask if they need our help,” he said.

Leslie Stoker, Spike’s wife, said, “We are excited to be in Copperas Cove, it is a family shopping experience, and we are all about family here. We wanted to bring something different for the local residents who care for pets, a new place where they can come and enjoy themselves, and be treated like family by our wonderful staff.”

During the grand opening, the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter was on hand Saturday, bringing two dogs and one cat available for adoption. One dog, named Sophie, found a new forever home. Also during the weekend, Forever Homes Rescue also brought animals for adoption and one cat was adopted from that organization.