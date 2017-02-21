GONE FISHIN

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

Families surrounded the duck pond at the Copperas Cove City Park for a chance to catch rainbow trout as part of the 10th annual Fishing in the Park on Saturday morning.

The event, hosted by the City of Copperas Cove’s Parks & Recreation Department and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, gave families and friends two hours to bond together in nature.

The Parks & Recreation Department had a limited amount of fishing rods and corn and marshmallows for bait for people who didn’t bring their own. For a fishing rod, a person would have to leave their driver’s license and sign a waiver.

