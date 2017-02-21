Home
CCLP/BRITTANY FHOLER - Karen Sutton waits with her grandchildren Matthew Thompson, 12, Stormie Wilson, 4, and Isabelle Wilson, 6, to receive their certificates of honorary membership of the Copperas Cove Bass Club for catching their fish at the 10th annual Fishing in the Park event held Saturday morning.

GONE FISHIN

Tue, 2017-02-21 05:00 News Staff
Parks and Rec holds 10th annual Fishing in the Park

By BRITTANY FHOLER
Cove Leader-Press

Families surrounded the duck pond at the Copperas Cove City Park for a chance to catch rainbow trout as part of the 10th annual Fishing in the Park on Saturday morning.

The event, hosted by the City of Copperas Cove’s Parks & Recreation Department and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, gave families and friends two hours to bond together in nature.

The Parks & Recreation Department had a limited amount of fishing rods and corn and marshmallows for bait for people who didn’t bring their own. For a fishing rod, a person would have to leave their driver’s license and sign a waiver.

