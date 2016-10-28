GOING TO THE DOGS

Special to Leader-Press

Look for dogs to splash in Copperas Cove’s City Park Pool, compete in the Little Tikes Dog Race, find their way through obstacle courses, jump hurdles and more all while dressed in costume. Dogs hunting for IEDs and on-point for birds will also be demonstrated by professional handlers.

The City of Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Copperas Cove Rabbit Fest royalty to co-host the 2nd Annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza which gets underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday with a 1-mile run/walk. There is no cost to the event although participants are asked to bring pet food, cat litter and other items that will be donated to the Copperas Cove Animal Control Facility.

“Anytime the Parks and Recreation Department can join forces with a community sponsor to create and develop a great community event which aims to raise monies for our animal shelter, it’s a huge win for our community,” Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Director Joe Brown said. “We are really looking forward to this event.”

The event began last year under the leadership of the Rabbit Fest royalty with a dog walk and costume contest, said volunteer pageant director Wendy Sledd.