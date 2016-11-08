By BRITTANY FHOLER

Hundreds of people braved the rain on Saturday for the Annual German Sausage Fest hosted by the Trinity Lutheran Church at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

The fest, which started as a barbeque in 1973, ran from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. In previous years, the fest ran until 4:00 or 5 p.m., or until they ran out of food.

The recipe for the traditional German sausage served at the fest comes from Gordon Mickan’s family, da-ting back to his great-great-grandfather in 1854. Mickan said that the church used to do brisket but switched to traditional sausage links when other organizations began cooking brisket. Mickan said that they hoped to serve 1,300 meals. They had 3,900 pounds of meat- cooked and bulk combined- this year, Mickan said.