Home
CCLP/PAMELA GRANT - Copperas Cove Nursing & Rehabilitation residents and staff enjoy a free sundae bar on Thursday afternoon courtesy of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Freddy’s Custard honors contest win

Tue, 2016-09-20 05:00 News Staff
By PAMELA GRANT
Cove Leader-Press
 
Copperas Cove Nursing & Rehabilitation residents and staff were in for a sweet treat on Thursday.
 
Christy Kirkpatrick, the Marketing and Admissions Coordinator for Copperas Cove Nursing & Rehabilitation won a sundae bar from Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers for all of the staff and residents of the nursing home.
 
Kirkpatrick said she filled out the contest form from the radio station SPIRIT 105.9 on a whim. She said she typically has no luck, and was very surprised that she won.
 

Copperas Cove Leader Press

2210 U.S. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Phone:(254) 547-4207

 