Freddy’s Custard honors contest win

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove Nursing & Rehabilitation residents and staff were in for a sweet treat on Thursday.

Christy Kirkpatrick, the Marketing and Admissions Coordinator for Copperas Cove Nursing & Rehabilitation won a sundae bar from Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers for all of the staff and residents of the nursing home.

Kirkpatrick said she filled out the contest form from the radio station SPIRIT 105.9 on a whim. She said she typically has no luck, and was very surprised that she won.