By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Cyclists from the Central Texas area and from as far as Utah came to the area for Fort Hood Challenge VIII.

Held by The Racing Post, the two-day event featured bicycle races in length from one lap of a 33-mile loop on Fort Hood, all the way to three laps, or 99 miles of the route that is entirely on post. Prior to online registration closing, a total of 693 had registered.

The military connection for the event was more than being physically held on Fort Hood, with this year’s military charity of choice being Operation Stand Down Central Texas, headquartered in Copperas Cove.