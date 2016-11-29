Five Hills shopping center phase II moving forward

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Across the street from H-E-B there has been some site preparation activity for phase II of the Five Hills Shopping Center.

This is the next stage of development for the shopping center complex, which had the grand opening of its anchor store, H-E-B Plus!, as part of phase I in February 2013.

According to the leasing brochure and specifications on Endeavor Real Estate’s website, phase II should be ready to open by summer 2017.