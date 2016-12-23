Five Hills Art Guild holds crafting with Santa event

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Approximately 65 children and their families showed up at Frames & Things in Cove Terrace Shopping Center to have hot chocolate, make a Christmas ornament and spend a moment with Santa Claus.

“Crafting With Santa” was held by the Five Hills Art Guild, which charged $3 per ornament made.

Kids could choose one of two ornaments, either to make an ornament cupcake, adding glitter “sprinkles” and choice of a pom-pom ball or bell for a “cherry” on the top, or making a Christmas tree out of cardboard, yard and decorating the tree with sparkling, glued sequins.

Guild members Linda Lapierre, Sherri Wilson, Jeanne Lizama, Gwyneth Jett and Jeremy Gallen were there to lend a hand.

Members took the time to show each child the steps to decorate their own ornament. While the glue tried, kids and their parents could visit with Santa and have a cup of hot chocolate.

The guild members came up with the idea to have a craft time after the cold, wet weather kept them from opening a booth at Krist Kindl Markt earlier this month.

“We had plans to show our art and also work on crafts with kids, but that didn’t happen,” said this year’s guild president, Linda Lapierre.

Beth Somers said she was very happy to bring her two granddaughters and niece to each make an ornament on Monday.

“We’re glad we stopped by. It gave them something to do and they also get to see Santa,” she said.

The guild is gearing up for its second annual art festival, set for Saturday, March 25 from noon until 6 p.m. in Copperas Cove City Park.