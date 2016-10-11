Home
CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - Cove Feed & Seed held a harvest festival on Saturday, complete with a hay tunnel, games, pony rides, hot dogs and popcorn.CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - Omelette, a seven-month-old rooster, works the room at Cove Feed & Seed on Saturday. The store held a harvest festival, offering games, popcorn, hot dogs, and free pony rides to kids.

FALL FESTIVAL

Tue, 2016-10-11 05:00 News Staff
Cove Feed and Seed holds fall festival for animals
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
What started out as a simple hay tunnel turned into a mini-harvest festival complete with two ponies named Britt and Peanut, a goat named Belle, and a seven-month-old rooster named Omelette at Cove Feed & Seed on Saturday.
 
Elaine Cline, daughter of Frank DiMuccio, now owns the store and has been running it since her father’s death last December.
 
Her daughter, Mandy, who also works in the store, suggested they build a hay tunnel for the kids to enjoy, much like the ones she played in while growing up.
 
 

