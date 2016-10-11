FALL FESTIVAL
Cove Feed and Seed holds fall festival for animals
What started out as a simple hay tunnel turned into a mini-harvest festival complete with two ponies named Britt and Peanut, a goat named Belle, and a seven-month-old rooster named Omelette at Cove Feed & Seed on Saturday.
Elaine Cline, daughter of Frank DiMuccio, now owns the store and has been running it since her father’s death last December.
Her daughter, Mandy, who also works in the store, suggested they build a hay tunnel for the kids to enjoy, much like the ones she played in while growing up.