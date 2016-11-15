By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

A newly revamped Cove Charter Academy held a Fall Extravaganza on Friday afternoon on campus, allowing parents and members of the community to see what the students have been working on.

Over the summer, the charter school received a new director and made changes to its staff and how students are educated, according to Cassi Leate, who is the Campus Curriculum Coordinator and teaches middle school and high school English as well as high school Biology.

The extravaganza is celebrating everything new, Leate said.