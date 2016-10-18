By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

Hundreds of people learned about things such as composting, rain water harvesting and different ways to recycle in the Central Texas area when they came out to the 7th Annual Eco Harvest Fest held Saturday morning at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

The event, organized by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, had several different tables set up with interactive presentations focused on sustainability and education. Some were aimed at the kiddos, like the Edible Compost activity which showed kids and their parents how to make an edible version of compost. Instead of dirt, worms, paper, twigs and leaves, cow and rabbit manure, fruits and veggies, water and sunshine, they used Oreos, sour gummy worms, coconut shavings, pretzels, raisins, chocolate chips, marshmallows, chocolate syrup and honey.

Another demonstration table was showing how to recycle paper, manned by Ceci Moffett and the Leader-Press’s own Lynette Sowell. Sowell and Moffett took shredded paper and water and blended them together then drained the mixture using coffee cans before straining the excess water from the mushy mixture and flattening the leftover paper into a circle or other shape. Sometimes, seeds were added to the end result, allowing the paper to be planted.