Early voting for runoff election continues through Friday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Early voting for the Dec. 13 runoff election began Monday with the polls open daily through Friday, Dec. 9.

Polls are located at the Coryell County Annex, located at 201 S. 2nd St.

Polling dates and times are as follows:

Dec. 6 , 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 7, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 8, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 9, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Places 3 and 4 on the Copperas Cove city council are set for the runoff.

For city council place 3, incumbent Dan Yancey faces off against Chuck Taylor in the runoff.

Gary Kent and Jay Manning are candidates for place 4.

In the Nov. 8 general election, Yancey received 46.48 percent of the votes, with Taylor edging out third candidate Vic Dery by 21 votes, with 26.97 percent of the votes.

In the race for place 4, Manning received 2,583 votes, or 45.78 percent, with Kent receiving 1,446 votes, or 25.63 percent, both coming out ahead of candidates Clarence Enochs and Terry McDonald.

Voting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, will also take place at the annex, with polls open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.