CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - A student team practices their presentation in a hallway at CCHS during the DECA Region V district conference held Saturday. Nearly 1,000 students came from 26 area high schools to compete for a shot to advance to the state competition in San Antonio.CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - Students take a break after a morning of competition at the DECA Region V district conference held Saturday at Copperas Cove High School. Nearly 1,000 students came from 26 area high schools to compete for a shot to advance to the state competition in San Antonio.

DECA COMPETITION

Tue, 2017-01-24 05:00 News Staff
High School hosts regional DECA competition
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
Nearly 1,000 students from 26 Texas high schools, some as far away as Stephenville, converged on Copperas Cove High School Saturday morning for the annual DECA Region V District Conference.
 
But Copperas Cove High School students helping host the competition were ready, among them Ashley Wilson, DECA Region V president, and Brittany Colbath, Texas DECA vice president of team operations.
 
The hallways of CCHS were a buzz of activity with students preparing to compete and make their presentations. About 450 of the students will advance to the state contest held in San Antonio on Feb. 22-23.
 

