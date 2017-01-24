DECA COMPETITION

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Nearly 1,000 students from 26 Texas high schools, some as far away as Stephenville, converged on Copperas Cove High School Saturday morning for the annual DECA Region V District Conference.

But Copperas Cove High School students helping host the competition were ready, among them Ashley Wilson, DECA Region V president, and Brittany Colbath, Texas DECA vice president of team operations.

The hallways of CCHS were a buzz of activity with students preparing to compete and make their presentations. About 450 of the students will advance to the state contest held in San Antonio on Feb. 22-23.