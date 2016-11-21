CTC holds healthy holiday cooking class

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

Central Texas College, in conjunction with Metroplex Health System and the Killeen Chamber of Commerce, held a Cook Smart Holiday Cooking Class Wednesday evening in the Culinary Arts kitchen of the Anderson Student Center at Central Texas College.

The partnership started after Erin Spencer, Public Relations Specialist for Metroplex Health System, and Rebekah Moon, from the Killeen Chamber of Commerce, were in a group together for a Leadership Killeen project. Spencer shared that a lot of adults who come through the hospital don’t think healthy food tastes good.

The Chamber of Commerce reached out to Chef Ramona Lezo at CTC and asked if her students would be interested in coming up with recipes and putting together a small cookbook 4Afor participants to take home and teaching a class how to make the recipes, for a grade or project. Lezo agreed to it and the first class was scheduled for the spring semester in March.