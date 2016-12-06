Home
CCLP/BRITTANY FHOLER - The Rabbit Fest Royalty and the newly crowned Krist Kindl Royalty pose with a check with the amount raised for Mitochondrial Disease awareness at the 2nd annual Miss Krist Kindl Charity Pageant held in Bearables in downtown Copperas Cove Saturday morning.CCLP/BRITTANY FHOLER - Junior Miss Rabbit Fest Kaydence Weary crowns Alexia Peltier as the winner of Junior Miss Krist Kindl category at the 2nd annual Miss Krist Kindl Charity Pageant held in Bearables in downtown Copperas Cove Saturday morning.

CROWNS FOR A CAUSE

Tue, 2016-12-06 05:00 News Staff
Krist Kindl Markt Pageant raises funds, crowns winners
By BRITTANY FHOLER
Cove Leader-Press
 
Forty-five women and girls competed in the second annual Miss Krist Kindl Charity Pageant Saturday morning organized by Rabbit Fest Royalty and held at Bearables at 209 S. Main St. The location had been changed from the Krist Kindl Markt stage and moved indoors due to the rainy, chilly weather throughout the weekend.
 
After a decade-long hiatus, the pageant return in 2015 as a charity pageant, with funds being donated to the American Cancer Society. This year, funds were raised for the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation. A total of $1,521.60 was raised for mitochondrial disease awareness.
 
The pageant, which is a community service project of the Rabbit Fest Royalty, had an entry fee of $50. The crowns, trophies, medals were donated, as was the judges’ time, allowing more money to go to the cause. Michele’s Floral and Gifts donated the flowers for the bouquets and wrist corsages.
 

Copperas Cove Leader Press

2210 U.S. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Phone:(254) 547-4207

 