CROWNS FOR A CAUSE

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Cove Leader-Press

Forty-five women and girls competed in the second annual Miss Krist Kindl Charity Pageant Saturday morning organized by Rabbit Fest Royalty and held at Bearables at 209 S. Main St. The location had been changed from the Krist Kindl Markt stage and moved indoors due to the rainy, chilly weather throughout the weekend.

After a decade-long hiatus, the pageant return in 2015 as a charity pageant, with funds being donated to the American Cancer Society. This year, funds were raised for the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation. A total of $1,521.60 was raised for mitochondrial disease awareness.

The pageant, which is a community service project of the Rabbit Fest Royalty, had an entry fee of $50. The crowns, trophies, medals were donated, as was the judges’ time, allowing more money to go to the cause. Michele’s Floral and Gifts donated the flowers for the bouquets and wrist corsages.