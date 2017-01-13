Crossroads caps and gowns courtesy of Extraco Bank

Special to Leader-Press

For Joel Fain, it seemed at times that the day would never come. Not only did the day come, but it was even more memorable thanks to the kindness of one local business.

Fain and nearly two dozen graduates walked the stage in Lea Ledger Auditorium on Thursday night for the Crossroads High School mid-year graduation. This past semester, Crossroads students have shown they can make a difference in others’ lives by working on numerous projects around the Copperas Cove community. This time around it is not the Crossroads students doing for someone else, it is someone doing something for them.

Extraco Bank Region Vice President Stacie Edwards and Financial Center Manager-Extraco Copperas Cove Zuly Del Valle partnered with Crossroads High School this year in a new school partner/buddy program through CCISD. Interested in supporting the students in ways that they might not be able to help themselves, Extraco Bank officials offered to pay for the senior class’s graduation caps and gowns, said teacher Ron Sursa.

“During this meeting we were able to see what kindness comes from others,” Sursa said. “We all were so happy that Extraco Bank was going to do this for our graduating seniors.”

As the excitement filled the campus and the students heard the news of receiving the caps and gowns, they were unaware that the giving did not stop there. Extraco Bank worked with Heights Studio and had a photographer come in and take the students’ graduation portraits free of charge.

“I am sincerely thankful for the hospitality Extraco Bank has done for my graduating class with assisting us in funding our caps and gowns. I am very appreciative of Extraco and Heights Studio for the support in helping us have a chance to show our families what we have worked for,” Fain said.

Crossroads Principal J. T. Irick said the school is fortunate to have a partnership with Extraco Bank.

“It is rewarding to us at Crossroads that those at the bank and in our community recognize our students, and that they took the time to reach out to us to make this happen,” Irick said.

One by one, the graduates completed their studies and before they left the campus for the final time, they had their caps and gowns in hand.

“They walked away with a great memento for a job well done,” Sursa said. “We hope we can continue to have things like this happen for our students. It is a way to let them know that we all support them and wish them the best.”