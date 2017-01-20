Cove Nursing and Rehab donates to local charities

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Two Copperas Cove nonprofit organizations that regularly come to the aid of locals in need received some aid as well.

Copperas Cove Nursing & Rehabilitation made donations to Cove House Emergency Homeless Shelter and the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen.

“Our corporate company, Gulf Coast Long Term Care, allotted us $500 to give to whatever charity we would like to. So we split it up between the Soup Kitchen and Cove House,” said Christy Kirkpatrick, Marketing & Admissions Coordinator for the center located on Avenue B.

Kirkpatrick said it was a team decision that the management staff took a vote on, noting that the support the community has shown to the nursing center hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“We wanted to do local charities because the community has been so gracious to our residents throughout the Christmas holidays,” she added. “So this is our way of giving back and staying local. These two facilities are nonprofit so every little bit counts in providing meals and healthcare to those in need. Choosing to stay local allows us to have the confidence that the funds will be used for the good. It also allows us to see firsthand and experience the goodness it brings.”

Kirkpatrick, along with Heather Beaver, the center’s administrator, made a check presentation last Friday to Brian Hawkins, executive director of Cove House, and Kirkpatrick presented a $250 check to Patrick Richardson, director of the Copperas Coe Soup Kitchen, on Tuesday afternoon.

“I appreciate it very much, because I didn’t realize they knew that much about the soup kitchen,” Richardson said. “It’s good to know that someone else knows we’re out here. It’s nice to see a company like this notices what we’re doing.”

Hawkins also spoke about what the extra support means to Cove House.

“When we get donations like this that aren’t earmarked, they go into our general fund,” Hawkins said. “We’re getting ready to make some repairs on one of our buildings here, so this (donation) will be a great benefit.”