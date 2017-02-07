Cove Feed & Seed rooster turns model
Tue, 2017-02-07 05:00 News Staff
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
Thousands of chickens, ducks and turkeys have passed through the doors of Cove Feed & Seed during the shop’s more than 50 years in business, but over the past year one has decided to stay.
A modern game bantam rooster hatched nearly a year ago and was a smaller and weaker than the others in the shop.
Mandy Cline, who helps her mother, Elaine, at the store, said they began carrying the little hatchling in a makeshift sling that hangs at the chest, to help keep him warm.
