Cove Feed & Seed rooster turns model

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Thousands of chickens, ducks and turkeys have passed through the doors of Cove Feed & Seed during the shop’s more than 50 years in business, but over the past year one has decided to stay.

A modern game bantam rooster hatched nearly a year ago and was a smaller and weaker than the others in the shop.

Mandy Cline, who helps her mother, Elaine, at the store, said they began carrying the little hatchling in a makeshift sling that hangs at the chest, to help keep him warm.

