Cove exceptional needs students to be treated to holiday party

Special to Leader-Press

Tylee Whitt’s smile spread from ear to ear as she watched the white fluff bounce through the windows for the gingerbread house knowing that her early Christmas surprise awaited. The 5-year old is one of 100 exceptional needs students attending Copperas Cove ISD that will be treating a holiday bear stuffing party on Sunday absolutely free.

The Copperas Cove Moose Lodge #2029, Moose Riders C2, and Copperas Cove Women of the Moose #2442 along with Bearables partnered with CCISD to extend the invitation to students receiving special education services while Pre-Teen Miss Rabbit Fest Emma Rose Gill and the Copperas Cove Rabbit Fest royalty joined forces to produce the event. Each child will be able to stuff an animal, create his own Christmas cookie and have a visit with Santa to share his Christmas wishes.

Gill, 12, knows firsthand the stressors that having an exceptional needs child places on a family. Her sister, Kayla, 13, is severely disabled and requires full-time care. For that reason, Gill chose Improving the Quality of Life for Exceptional Needs Children as her platform of service this year and the bear stuffing party is her major community service project.

“ The Christmas party was important for me to do because it gives kids of all abilities a chance to have fun, and create a special friend,” Gill said. “Sometimes, handicapped kids feel alone in the world and now they will have something special that they can take everywhere with them to make them feel better.”

For the Moose organizations, taking care of children is one of their missions, said Debbie Pomato, Moose Riders Copperas Cove Road Lieutenant and secretary/treasurer for Copperas Cove Women of the Moose #2442.

“ We are very involved in the community supporting organizations like Cove House and the soup kitchen. We originally had planned to support 20 children, but we brought it to our local Loyal Order of the Moose and all three entities came together and raised more money so we could sponsor 80 children,” Pomato said. “It’s just what we do.”

Bearables sponsored the additional 20 children. Plus, the business donated all of the product including the animals and outfits at cost contributing a value of more than $2,000 to the event.

B. J. Callaway, owner of Bearables, said providing the opportunity for the exceptional needs students is like giving herself a Christmas gift.

“ I've always had a soft side for children regardless of their handicap. To me, all children are the same,” Callaway said. “As I look back at what God has given me through my businesses, I'm happy I am able to give something back. If I can put a smile on one child's face this Christmas, then I know I've done right by the values my mother instilled in me, that everyone should be treated the same and with respect.”